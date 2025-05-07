Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Given New $109.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.75% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.
Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1,388.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.
