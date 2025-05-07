Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Given New $109.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

View Our Latest Report on KOF

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $94.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $72.68 and a 12-month high of $102.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.97 and its 200-day moving average is $84.34.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1,388.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.