Voya Investment Management LLC Has $880,000 Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,515,482 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 45,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $5,737,645.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,509,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,646,661.10. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $647,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,300. This trade represents a 15.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 743,064 shares of company stock valued at $91,879,525 in the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $110.82 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.36.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Securities raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.64.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

