Brokers Offer Predictions for Tourmaline Bio Q2 Earnings

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Tourmaline Bio in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tourmaline Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($3.02) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tourmaline Bio’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRML. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tourmaline Bio from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Monday. Finally, Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

NASDAQ TRML opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Bio has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $395.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRML. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tourmaline Bio by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 4,481.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 68,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Tourmaline Bio by 527.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 161,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

