Cormark Has Pessimistic View of Lundin Mining Q1 Earnings

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Lundin Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 6th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LUN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Canada upgraded Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Securities raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Desjardins raised shares of Lundin Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.88.

Lundin Mining Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$11.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$8.94 and a twelve month high of C$17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.43.

Insider Transactions at Lundin Mining

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Adam Ian Lundin bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.82 per share, with a total value of C$1,623,000.00. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.35 per share, with a total value of C$22,700,000.00. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.