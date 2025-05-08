Northland Capmk Has Negative Estimate for ATMU Q2 Earnings

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 5th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Atmus Filtration Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Atmus Filtration Technologies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 120.81% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.03. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.81.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,592,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,617 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $63,949,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 806.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,541 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,152,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,911,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,879,000 after buying an additional 584,270 shares during the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Featured Stories

