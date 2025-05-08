What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for Crocs Q2 Earnings?

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Crocs in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $4.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.09. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $13.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q3 2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.60 EPS.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CROX. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.21.

CROX stock opened at $100.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Crocs has a 1-year low of $86.11 and a 1-year high of $165.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.54.

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,565.25. This represents a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,870.87. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 31.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Crocs by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 46,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

