What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for Duolingo Q2 Earnings?

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Duolingo in a research note issued on Sunday, May 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Duolingo’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Duolingo’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.20. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $230.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.15 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DUOL. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duolingo from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.29.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $495.56 on Wednesday. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $145.05 and a 12 month high of $504.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 270.80 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $334.43 and a 200-day moving average of $340.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at about $479,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Duolingo by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 107,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,389,000 after acquiring an additional 12,138 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 269.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Duolingo by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,220,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.95, for a total value of $4,959,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,708.40. The trade was a 99.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.79, for a total value of $3,478,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,868 shares of company stock valued at $38,594,200 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

