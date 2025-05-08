Robert Hudson Purchases 69 Shares of Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Stock

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) insider Robert Hudson acquired 69 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.91) per share, for a total transaction of £151.11 ($200.89).

Robert Hudson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Robert Hudson acquired 72 shares of Grainger stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7,200 ($95.72) per share, with a total value of £5,184 ($6,891.78).

Grainger Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GRI stock opened at GBX 216.50 ($2.88) on Thursday. Grainger plc has a twelve month low of GBX 184.40 ($2.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 276 ($3.67). The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 205.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 216.64. The company has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,443.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Grainger Increases Dividend

About Grainger

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.01 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Grainger’s previous dividend of $2.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Grainger’s payout ratio is -4,666.67%.

Founded in Newcastle upon Tyne in 1912, Grainger plc, a FTSE 250 business, is the UK’s largest listed residential landlord and leader in the fast-growing build-to-rent sector, providing c.11,100 rental homes to over 20,000 customers. With a pipeline of secured build-to-rent development projects totalling c.5,000 homes and £1.5bn, Grainger is creating thousands more rental homes by investing in cities across the UK.

