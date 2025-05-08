The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives $5.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.94.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,371,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,870,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,101,000 after buying an additional 4,293,945 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth $14,322,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 512.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,520,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after buying an additional 2,108,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,619,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $129.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $390.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.45 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

