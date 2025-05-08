The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives $5.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.94.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAIN
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group
The Hain Celestial Group Trading Down 48.3 %
Shares of HAIN stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $129.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.05.
The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $390.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.45 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.
About The Hain Celestial Group
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Hain Celestial Group
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Survey: America’s Most Inspirational Women Business Leaders [2025]
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Disney Stock Jumps on Earnings—Is the Magic Sustainable?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- What Oil, Value, and Growth Correlations Say About the Market
Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.