Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Receives $25.68 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.68.

CURB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Curbline Properties by 390.2% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSE:CURB opened at $23.36 on Monday. Curbline Properties has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.69.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Curbline Properties will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curbline Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

