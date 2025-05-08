Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Receives $25.68 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.68.
CURB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.
Shares of NYSE:CURB opened at $23.36 on Monday. Curbline Properties has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.69.
Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Curbline Properties will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%.
Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
