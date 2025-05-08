Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.99.

UAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $102,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Under Armour by 79.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,224 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $1,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

