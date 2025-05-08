Head-To-Head Analysis: Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) vs. bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) and Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

bpost NV/SA pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Jardine Matheson pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. bpost NV/SA pays out -6.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for bpost NV/SA and Jardine Matheson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bpost NV/SA 0 0 0 0 0.00 Jardine Matheson 0 0 0 1 4.00

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

bpost NV/SA has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jardine Matheson has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares bpost NV/SA and Jardine Matheson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bpost NV/SA 1.96% 9.66% 2.37% Jardine Matheson N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares bpost NV/SA and Jardine Matheson”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bpost NV/SA $4.61 billion 0.07 $71.21 million ($1.10) -1.41 Jardine Matheson $36.05 billion 0.39 $686.00 million N/A N/A

Jardine Matheson has higher revenue and earnings than bpost NV/SA.

Summary

Jardine Matheson beats bpost NV/SA on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bpost NV/SA

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to individuals, businesses, and public institutions in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Belgium, E-Logistics Eurasia, and E-Logistics North America segments. The company offers collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, periodicals, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, and related services. It also provides transactional mails, advertising mails, press, domestic and international parcels, and logistic solutions; e-commerce fulfilment, including warehousing and handling of goods; e-commerce cross-border services, including custom duties services; operational back-office services, including call center, payment and financial, fraud and tax, administrative and document management services; and proximity and convenience services, such as the access to the network and over-the-counter service for different partners and sale of self-produced goods, as well as retail products and goods of partners, including bpost bank products; repair of electronics; and import services. The company was founded in 1830 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transport businesses in China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses. The company offers automotive and transport services, as well as invests in, develops, and manages residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also operates 7-Eleven, IKEA, and other retailing business, as well as Pizza Hut and KFC franchise restaurants; and invests in and manages hotels, resorts, and residences, as well as engages in construction and energy, infrastructure and logistics, and information technology businesses. In addition, the company sells and services motor vehicles; invests in, owns, develops, and manages office and retail properties; operates outlets, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, health and beauty stores, and home furnishings stores. Further, it engages in the automotive dealerships business. Additionally, the company invests in digital business, such as Halodoc, a healthtech online ecosystem; Sayurbox, an e-commerce grocery platform; Paxel, a technology-based logistics business; and OLX, a used car platform. Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited was founded in 1832 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

