AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target Raised to $118.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ACM. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $127.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

ACM stock opened at $104.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. AECOM has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $118.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.51.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 29.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,495,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,680,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,305,000 after purchasing an additional 691,020 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AECOM by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,664,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,844,000 after purchasing an additional 580,078 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,718,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,196,000 after buying an additional 373,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $36,933,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

