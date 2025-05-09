What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for Avient Q2 Earnings?

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Avient in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avient’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Avient had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Avient in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W raised Avient to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Avient Price Performance

Shares of AVNT opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average is $41.94. Avient has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Avient Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Institutional Trading of Avient

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Avient by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,626,000 after purchasing an additional 111,489 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter valued at $8,344,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Avient by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Avient by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Avient by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,675,000 after acquiring an additional 797,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

