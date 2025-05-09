Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives $257.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.67.

CLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total value of $70,467.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,719.22. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $518,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at $7,619,123.52. This trade represents a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $15,768,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.6% during the first quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 193,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,050,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,348,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at $1,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH opened at $226.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.19. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $267.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.56.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

