Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives C$71.94 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$71.94.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$48.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$58.50. The firm has a market cap of C$24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$40.23 and a 1 year high of C$74.37.

Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck’s primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world’s second- largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner.

