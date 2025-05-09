Cormark Forecasts Colabor Group’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:GCL)

Get Colabor Group alerts:

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Colabor Group in a research note issued on Monday, May 5th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Colabor Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Separately, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Colabor Group from C$1.85 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

TSE GCL opened at C$0.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.15, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.62. Colabor Group has a one year low of C$0.79 and a one year high of C$1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.94.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.

