Q1 EPS Forecast for Standex International Lowered by Analyst

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Standex International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 5th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.80. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Standex International’s current full-year earnings is $7.90 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.63 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Standex International from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Standex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standex International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.33.

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of SXI stock opened at $153.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. Standex International has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $212.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.14.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $207.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $390,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,847.84. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Standex International by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Standex International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Standex International by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Standex International during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

