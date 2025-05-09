HC Wainwright Has Positive Outlook for DBVT FY2026 Earnings

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DBV Technologies in a report issued on Monday, May 5th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($5.55). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DBV Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($7.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for DBV Technologies’ FY2027 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 815.73% and a negative return on equity of 106.07%.

DBVT has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -0.66. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $10.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DBV Technologies stock. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of DBV Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

