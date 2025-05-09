Q1 Earnings Forecast for DoorDash Issued By William Blair

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DoorDash in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart anticipates that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

DASH has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $165.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.97.

DoorDash Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $183.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 679.10 and a beta of 1.68. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $215.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.42.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 12,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,459,303.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 122,135 shares in the company, valued at $24,848,365.75. This represents a 9.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 15,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total transaction of $3,102,063.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,970 shares in the company, valued at $71,840,596.70. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,573 shares of company stock valued at $30,407,073. 7.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB grew its stake in DoorDash by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 171,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Retireful LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

