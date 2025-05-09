Q3 EPS Estimate for Marvell Technology Lowered by Analyst

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marvell Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst S. Naji now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. William Blair currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marvell Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MRVL. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Summit Insights downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Melius started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.30.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $57.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $47.09 and a 1-year high of $127.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

In related news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $98,312.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,125. This trade represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,460,880. This trade represents a 1.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,938 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Michael S. Ryan Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

