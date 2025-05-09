Desjardins Has Pessimistic View of OTCMKTS:ANCTF Q4 Earnings

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 5th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Desjardins has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ANCTF. Veritas raised Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCTF opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $45.61 and a 12 month high of $61.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.65.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers cigarette products and other nicotine products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

