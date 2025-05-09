Analysts Issue Forecasts for V2X’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:VVX)

Get V2X alerts:

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial dropped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of V2X in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 6th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for V2X’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VVX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on V2X in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on V2X in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of V2X from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

V2X Price Performance

V2X stock opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27. V2X has a 12-month low of $41.08 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.29.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. V2X had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V2X

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in V2X by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of V2X by 6.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 83,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of V2X by 9.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after buying an additional 29,869 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new position in V2X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in V2X by 1,014.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 210,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

