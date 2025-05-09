TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Downgraded by National Bankshares to “Underperform”

National Bankshares downgraded shares of TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$0.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.00.
TVA Group Trading Down 6.3 %
TSE TVA.B opened at C$0.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$29.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.62. TVA Group has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.36.
About TVA Group
