TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Downgraded by National Bankshares to “Underperform”

National Bankshares downgraded shares of TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$0.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.00.

Get TVA Group alerts:

TVA Group Trading Down 6.3 %

TSE TVA.B opened at C$0.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$29.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.62. TVA Group has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.36.

About TVA Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

Receive News & Ratings for TVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.