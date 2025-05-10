Townsquare Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917,126 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 85,187 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.3% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $201,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $4,848,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 36,240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 57,658 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 111,891 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $24,548,000 after buying an additional 12,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,096,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $193.06 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,298 shares of company stock worth $23,818,478. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

