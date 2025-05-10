NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,217,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,961 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.0% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $163,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.96.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $116.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

