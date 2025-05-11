First Trust Advisors LP Has $258,000 Position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,178 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in METC. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $540,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 369.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 34,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 97.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 33,788 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ramaco Resources

In other news, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Xi, L sold 98,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $869,724.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,052,404 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,775.40. This trade represents a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 180,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $1,595,855.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 708,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,244,568.82. This trade represents a 20.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 922,582 shares of company stock worth $7,898,023. Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

METC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on METC

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ:METC opened at $9.01 on Friday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a market cap of $400.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.59 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.0688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 245.45%.

Ramaco Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding METC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.