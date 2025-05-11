Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,832 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PJUN. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $7,548,000. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,447,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 48,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PJUN opened at $37.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.32. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $38.41. The firm has a market cap of $583.16 million, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.44.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

