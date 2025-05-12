Northern Trust Corp Acquires 51,926 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,926 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.05% of Twist Bioscience worth $29,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 15,927.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 846,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,319,000 after purchasing an additional 840,828 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,505,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,972,000 after purchasing an additional 532,040 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 680,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,636,000 after purchasing an additional 302,884 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 756,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,148,000 after purchasing an additional 293,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,595,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,040,000 after purchasing an additional 237,772 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $30.82 on Monday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.69.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 59.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $92.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. Research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $37,555.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,609.92. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Cho sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $25,940.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,173,464.85. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,991 shares of company stock valued at $742,654. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

