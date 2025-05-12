Voya Investment Management LLC Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,044 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FARO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,874,000 after buying an additional 62,305 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $10,849,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 213,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 151,382 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,562,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,144,000. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FARO stock opened at $42.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $813.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.17. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $93.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

FARO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FARO

Insider Buying and Selling at FARO Technologies

In other news, CEO Peter James Lau sold 4,617 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $135,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,690,226.80. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Horwath sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $43,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,299. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies

(Free Report)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.