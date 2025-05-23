MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Boosts Stake in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 0.1%

CDP opened at $26.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.86. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $34.22.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is 97.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other COPT Defense Properties news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $117,426.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on COPT Defense Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Read Our Latest Report on COPT Defense Properties

About COPT Defense Properties

(Free Report)

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

See Also

