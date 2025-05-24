Analysts Issue Forecasts for Solitario Resources Q1 Earnings

Get Solitario Resources alerts:

Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Free Report) (TSE:SLR) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Solitario Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Solitario Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Solitario Resources’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 target price on shares of Solitario Resources in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Solitario Resources Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of XPL stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.89. Solitario Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solitario Resources

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Herald acquired 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $25,000.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,333,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,200.20. This represents a 1.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Solitario Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Solitario Resources during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solitario Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solitario Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Solitario Resources by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 165,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Solitario Resources by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 470,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 18.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solitario Resources

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal, zinc, and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

Featured Stories

