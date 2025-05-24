Q2 EPS Estimate for Edison International Boosted by Analyst

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edison International in a report issued on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Edison International’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EIX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 target price on Edison International and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.89.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $56.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average is $64.46. Edison International has a 12-month low of $49.06 and a 12-month high of $88.77.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,443,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,169,000 after buying an additional 3,559,602 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Edison International by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,689,000 after buying an additional 2,987,318 shares in the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,395,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,997,000 after buying an additional 2,916,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Edison International by 364.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,369,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,024,000 after buying an additional 2,643,571 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

