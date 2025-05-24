What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Glaukos Q4 Earnings?

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Glaukos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Glaukos’ current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GKOS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Glaukos from $176.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Glaukos from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.67.

Glaukos Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $96.22 on Thursday. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $77.10 and a 1 year high of $163.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.43 and its 200-day moving average is $124.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $106.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $162,396.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,568.04. The trade was a 2.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Glaukos by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3,957.1% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Glaukos by 72.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Glaukos by 583.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

