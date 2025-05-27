1stdibs.Com’s (DIBS) “Sell (E+)” Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their sell (e+) rating on shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

1stdibs.Com Stock Performance

Shares of DIBS stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a market cap of $88.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.03. 1stdibs.Com has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIBS. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in 1stdibs.Com by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

