3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Earns “Sell (D-)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

DDD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $5.75 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

NYSE DDD opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $220.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth $3,528,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth $5,248,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth $5,214,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 553.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,436,600 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 1,216,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,492,071 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 944,010 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

