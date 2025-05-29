Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s Largest Position

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 460,676 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,516 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 13.0% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $101,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $204.72 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.71.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Phillip Securities lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $2,746,703.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,519,342.30. The trade was a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

