NWI Management LP Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NWI Management LP lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,036.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.3% of NWI Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. NWI Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $29,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its stake in NVIDIA by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NVDA opened at $134.81 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.85 and a 200 day moving average of $126.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DZ Bank raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.53.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.