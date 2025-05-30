Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 509.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,325 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.09% of Dynavax Technologies worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 463.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DVAX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 12.34, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $68.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.01 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 9.85%. Analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

