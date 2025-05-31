Q2 EPS Forecast for Avis Budget Group Reduced by Analyst

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Avis Budget Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.21. The consensus estimate for Avis Budget Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $10.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.29 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CAR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $121.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day moving average is $88.22. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $54.03 and a fifty-two week high of $124.37.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($14.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.72) by ($8.63). Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 30.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 46,922 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 4,896.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 30,309 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

