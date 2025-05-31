Summit Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 14,375 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 111% compared to the average volume of 6,798 call options.
Summit Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.64 and a beta of -0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.83. Summit Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $36.91.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Summit Redstone set a $35.00 price target on Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Summit Therapeutics
Summit Therapeutics Company Profile
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Summit Therapeutics
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Nike’s Amazon Expansion Could Signal a Turnaround in 2025
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Intel’s Turnaround May Be the Best Bet No One’s Watching
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Defense Stocks That Will Profit From a Golden Dome
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.