Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Oklo Q2 Earnings

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oklo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 28th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer anticipates that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oklo’s current full-year earnings is ($8.20) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Oklo’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OKLO. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on Oklo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Oklo Stock Performance

Oklo stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of -0.02. Oklo has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $59.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.46.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John M. Jansen bought 6,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $147,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,420. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 35,365 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $889,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,033,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,494,059.15. The trade was a 0.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oklo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Oklo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oklo in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Articles

