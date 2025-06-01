NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Up 3.6% – Here’s Why

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.95. 231,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,845,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.
NextDecade Trading Up 7.3%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.62.
NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.67). On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextDecade Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of NextDecade
NextDecade Company Profile
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NextDecade
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Overlooked Dividend Plays for Income in Volatile Times
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- AXON: Competition Intensifies as Motorola Makes $4.4B Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.