NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Up 3.6% – Here’s Why

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.95. 231,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,845,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.62.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.67). On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextDecade Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 350.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 2,302.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

