1,468,129 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,468,129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $322,056,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.3% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.9%

AMZN stock opened at $203.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

