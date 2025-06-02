CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.71.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.
CleanSpark stock opened at $8.63 on Monday. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $20.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.46 and a beta of 4.36.
CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $181.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.43 million. CleanSpark had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.
