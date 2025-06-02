FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.33.

FSV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on FirstService from $217.50 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in FirstService by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in FirstService by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 0.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 22,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $175.94 on Monday. FirstService has a 12-month low of $146.68 and a 12-month high of $197.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24 and a beta of 1.04.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FirstService will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.06%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

