FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.33.
FSV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on FirstService from $217.50 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on FirstService
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstService
FirstService Stock Performance
Shares of FSV stock opened at $175.94 on Monday. FirstService has a 12-month low of $146.68 and a 12-month high of $197.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24 and a beta of 1.04.
FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FirstService will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FirstService Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.06%.
FirstService Company Profile
FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FirstService
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.