What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Delek US Q2 Earnings?

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Delek US in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.78) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.64). The consensus estimate for Delek US’s current full-year earnings is ($5.50) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.83) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Delek US from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Delek US from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $13.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

Delek US stock opened at $19.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.04. Delek US has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $25.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.18%.

In other news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,138 shares in the company, valued at $673,190.60. The trade was a 6.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 5,055 shares of company stock worth $70,787 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $4,297,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 792,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,654,000 after acquiring an additional 99,521 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter worth about $528,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Delek US by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 903,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,721,000 after acquiring an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after purchasing an additional 45,017 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

