Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) Trading Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.83 and last traded at $24.70. 8,892 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 4,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 0.7%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.07.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.