UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Trims Stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 145,240 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.71% of Prothena worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRTA. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $25.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $250.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.11.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.20). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The business had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5500.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PRTA. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Prothena from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Prothena from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

