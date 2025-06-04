Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX) Insider Sells £486,000 in Stock

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Patterson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.95), for a total transaction of £486,000 ($657,023.12).

Elixirr International Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of LON ELIX opened at GBX 775 ($10.48) on Wednesday. Elixirr International plc has a 1 year low of GBX 520 ($7.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 880 ($11.90). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 716.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 743.74. The firm has a market cap of £374.35 million, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Elixirr International (LON:ELIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported GBX 34.80 ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Elixirr International had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 15.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elixirr International plc will post 44.516129 earnings per share for the current year.

Elixirr International Company Profile

We’re an award-winning, global consulting firm working with clients across a diverse range of markets, industries and geographies. In short, we take on our clients’ toughest challenges, building businesses that redefine industries.

We’re a high-performance, hand-selected team of industry professionals, subject matter experts, career consultants, designers and developers.

